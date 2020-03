A teenager charged in a deadly Pigeon Forge stabbing faced a judge Friday morning.

18-year-old Gabriel Turcios waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Sevier County Court. The case was bound over to a grand jury.

Turcios is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Savannah Burford to death in January outside the Sunliner Diner where both teens worked.

He faces charges of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.