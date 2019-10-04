Teen charged with murder in crash that killed pastor, wife

A 16-year-old has been charged with two counts of first degree murder in connection to the deaths of a two people that occurred in September.

Mekiah Davis, 16, was charged with murder in a crash that killed a Strawberry Plains pastor and his wife.

On Sept. 10, investigators said Ruben and Belinda Wilson were traveling on Mascot Road in a Ford vehicle with a child in the back seat when they were struck by Davis. Both Ruben and Belinda died, and the child was injured.

According to records, the vehicle Davis was driving had been reported stolen. Investigators said Davis crossed over the yellow line in an attempt to go around a dump truck when he collided head-on with the Ford vehicle driven by Ruben and Belinda Wilson.

Investigators said another person was in the vehicle with Davis at the time of the crash.

Ruben was the pastor of Three Points Baptist Church.

