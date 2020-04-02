Teen charged with murder of pregnant Tennessee woman

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported a teenager has been charged in connection to a December 2019 shooting that killed a pregnant woman.

Investigators responded to reports of a shooting on December 1 at a home on Tammbell Street in Brownsville. TBI said the investigation led them to 17-year-old Jamal Voss.

The victim, Alexis Branch, was eight months pregnant at the time of the shooting, and investigators said her eight-year-old daughter was critically injured as well and suffers paralysis. An additional family member who was at the home suffered non-life threatening injuries.

TBI said Voss was taken into custody on January 2nd and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He remains jailed without bond in the Haywood County jail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.