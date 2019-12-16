Teen connected to murder of Johnny Majors' great-niece flees questioning

A teenager connected to the murder of Tessa Majors, Johnny Majors' great-niece, reportedly fled before he could be questioned by investigators.

NBC 4 reported that a third teenager who was supposed to come in for questioning in the case fled. Police with the NYPD are reportedly searching in Harlem for the teen.

Tessa Majors, an 18-year-old in her first year at Barnard College, was found unresponsive after being stabbed multiple times at Morningside Park in New York City on late Wednesday, Dec. 11.

A 13-year-old has been arrested on charges including felony murder in connection to her death. The boy confessed to investigators that he and two friends attempted to rob Majors and stabbed her, CBS New York reported.

A 14-year-old was released Saturday after being questioned in connection to the murder.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via NBC4. All rights reserved.