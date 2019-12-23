Teen father charged with attempted murder after NC infant abused

A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder after a two-month-old infant was taken to a North Carolina hospital with a traumatic injury, WBTV reported.

Felix Guillermo Rivas was charged with attempted first degree murder and two counts of abuse-inflicting serious injury after a child was taken to Novant Hospital on Dec 4 with a traumatic brain injury.

Investigators said the child's injuries were "life-threatening."

WBTV reported that case is still under investigation.

