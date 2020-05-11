Teen killed, two others injured in Corbin house fire

A house fire in Knox County, Kentucky killed one teenager and injured two others Monday.

It happened just after 3:00 a.m. at a double-wide mobile home off Cedar Block Lane in Corbin.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs said a teenager died.

The teen's aunt and her boyfriend were taken to a hospital. Jacobs said their injuries are non-life threatening. The teenager lived with them.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Monday morning.

