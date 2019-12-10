Teen runaway found 'camping' inside Bed, Bath & Beyond

Employees at a North Carolina Bed, Bath & Beyond found an uninvited sleepover guest while opening the store.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, employees of the Greenville store discovered someone was hiding inside. Greenville police discovered it was a 14-year-old runaway.

The teenager “camped out" at the store overnight after running away from home. The boy wasn't injured and was taken back to his house.

