Teen shot in foot when Uber driver’s gun goes off in Florida

An Uber driver from Florida faces a misdemeanor charge of negligence after his gun accidentally went off, striking his 15-year-old passenger in the foot.

It’s too early to know the extent of the damage to 15-year-old Bailey Braun's foot after she was shot in the back of an Uber. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

Bailey Braun, 15, and her boyfriend were in the back seat of an Uber Sunday traveling from Hollywood, Fla., to Aventura when the driver, Adrian Harper, stopped to pick up another couple.

"We turned around to go look and see what was going on since they were recording each other, and as soon as we did, laughing about it, we just hear a bang,” Braun said.

Somehow, Harper’s gun went off, and the bullet struck Braun. It is against Uber policy for drivers to carry guns.

"Our ears start ringing. I think something exploded in the car. I didn't feel anything yet. When I go to get out, I lift up my leg, and I just see blood pouring out,” Braun said.

Surveillance video captured Ebony Collins running to a nearby police station for help.

"People that's taking Ubers need to be protected fully,” she said.

Braun was rushed to the hospital. It’s too early to know the extent of the damage to her foot.

"It was just really scary, and it hurt a lot but mostly scary,” she said.

Harper faces a misdemeanor charge of negligence and was given a citation. Police say he will appear in court soon.

