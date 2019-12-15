Teen with gunshot wound to the back of the head appears at Harlan County hospital

An investigation is underway in Harlan County after a 16-year-old showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Troopers say they were called to the Harlan ARH Hospital around 2 p.m. Saturday. They say the alleged shooting happened in the Pansy community of Harlan County.

The teen was stabilized and taken by ambulance to the UK Medical Center in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating the incident, and say a possible robbery may be a component to the shooting.

Troopers say the shooting was an isolated incident, and no one in the community is in danger.

No arrests have been made at this time