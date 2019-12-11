Teens as young as 13 linked to carjackings, sexual assault in Ohio

Teenagers as young as 13 have been linked to a string of carjackings and a sexual assault case in Ohio, investigators said.

WOIO reported that at least six carjackings have occurred in the west side neighborhood and Lakewood district in Ohio City.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and the Cleveland Police Department announced that two teens, a 16-year-old male and 19-year-old Teavon Whetstone were arrested in connection to the crimes.

WOIO reported that investigators suspect other teenagers, including two 13-year-old boys, participated in the crimes. In one incident, investigators said a 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by the 16-year-old boy.

Police said the incidents were reported beginning Nov. 21 through Nov. 29.

