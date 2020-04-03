Teens get caught skateboarding on roof, say they were 'bored'

To make an arrest earlier this week, a Jonesboro police officer literally hit the roof.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, Officer Nathan Ivy was called to the Caraway Plaza in Arkansas, regarding several people on the roof.

When he arrived, according to his initial incident report, Ivy found a ladder at the back of the shopping center leading to the roof.

Ivy climbed the ladder and found four people on top of Five Below.

When he told them to come to him, only one complied. He reported the other suspects “attempted to hide on the roof.”

After collecting all of the suspects, Ivy led them down to the ground and asked what they were doing.

According to the incident report, the suspects said they “were bored and decided to skateboard on the roof.”

Two of the suspects, 18-year-old Samuel Graves and 19-year-old Elias Campbell, were cited with criminal trespass.

The other two suspects, both 17 years of age, were turned over to the custody of their mothers. One of the suspects was issued a juvenile citation, but the one who complied was not cited.

