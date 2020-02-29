Teens love the video app TikTok. Do they love it too much?

TikTok is a major new outlet for self-expression, one proudly home to the silly, the loud and the weird.

The service lets users, many of them kids or young adults, create and share short videos, many no longer than 15 seconds. (Source: CNN)

The service lets users, many of them kids or young adults, create and share short videos, many no longer than 15 seconds.

To many, what’s special is TikTok’s goofiness and sense of genuine fun.

But to others, the Chinese-owned online video service is an unnerving black box that could be sharing information with the Chinese government, facilitating espionage, or just promoting videos and songs some parents consider lewd.

TikTok denies the first two concerns and says it’s working on the third.

TSA halts employees from using TikTok for social media posts

The Transportation Security Administration says it won’t allow employees to use the China-owned video app TikTok to create social media posts for the agency after the Senate’s top Democrat raised concerns about potential national security issues.

The response Sunday comes after Sen. Chuck Schumer had written a letter to the agency’s chief.

The letter followed news reports the government launched a national security review of the app.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.