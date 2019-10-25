Teens promote kindness at school

Teens say school can be tough in general. Some sign up for an extra peer to peer program called Project U so they can share kindness and teach empathy.

Austin Wirtz says he knows some kids are looking for a safe space away from home. "For a fact I know that some of my friends and some other students really have a tough home life. They come to school as a place where they can feel that safety."

Ramona Dew organizes Project U groups at each Middle and High School in the Knox County Schools system. "Teaching empathy is one thing that is important so that we are able to provide students a way to work with each other."

Ahmani Marion says peers can even look out for kids who need to talk about tough subjects like suicide prevention.

"Tell a trusted adult if you notice that any of your friends or anybody is suicidal. And then just also be there for your friends and let them know that they are loved and that they do have a purpose," said Marion.

Project U organizes special events like days when they promote smiles and positive messages among peers. They put out signs for "Make Someone Smile Day" and hand out candy. Emma Kate Wrather says, "It changes students' attitudes, you see them smiling and it's just a great way to start your day."

Knox County Schools

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.