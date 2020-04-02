Telehealth providers becoming more popular during COVID-19 pandemic

Doctors and healthcare experts have been taking care of patients in many ways. In-person, in drive-thru lines and even virtually.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, telehealth providers with fast pace health urgent care say more people are calling in to see if they have the virus.

Telehealth is an online service allowing doctors to give medical advice to people in their homes virtually.

Staff with the urgent care organization say health care providers are able to do virtual screenings for the virus.

"Do you have a temperature? Do you have a cough? Are you having trouble breathing? Those are the basic questions for screening. And there may be other additional questions as for commodities and if you have other issues going on," Greg Steil, president of fast pace health

Communicating through telehealth provides an easy way for patients to see a doctor during the times of social distancing.

"It's more difficult for the provider because we miss our patients. We miss that hands-on, face to face action. But in the times that we live in right now with COVID-19, it's very much a necessary offering we have for our patients to try and take care of them," Selena Gurley, state director of operations of Tennessee.

If the telehealthcare provider feels you may have the virus they will advise you to visit a nearby clinic or hospital.

