Power lines down after injury crash in Tellico Plains

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a crash with injuries on the 100 block of Old Mill Road in Tellico Plains.

MCSO deputies said power lines are reportedly down due to the crash and the roadways may be shut down for an extended period of time.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area and try to find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the crash. Officials said they will not release the names of anyone involved as this is an active investigation.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.