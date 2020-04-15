Tellico Plains girl gets birthday parade from officials

Tellico Plains first responders held a drive-by birthday parade for one girl after her party was canceled due to COVID-19.

Michelle Hawk-Williams said her 10-year-old daughter got a major surprise for her 10th birthday.

Police officers, firemen and women and "lots of friends and family" came together to hold a drive-by parade for 10-year-old Addison Williams to let her know her birthday isn't forgotten.

Williams called her "one blessed girl."

