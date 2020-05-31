Tenn. man arrested, charged in connection with toddler's murder

A Tennessee man was arrested in connection with the murder of a toddler, according to police.

Investigators said staff at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital alerted Memphis police about a 23-month-old child who arrived in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

Officials spoke to the child's mother and her boyfriend, Victor Williams, at the scene. The child's mother was reportedly notified by Williams that her daughter had been taken to the hospital.

Williams told police he found the child unresponsive in her play pin. Reports state, Williams picked up the child, took her to his bed and called 911.

A medical examiner ruled the child's death as homicide due to multiple blunt force traumas.

The mother told investigators when she woke up for work on Thursday morning she saw her daughter was asleep. She left Williams at her apartment to watch her 23-month-old and other two children who are around three and five years old.

The mother said in the past, one of her sons told her that Williams had punched him in the stomach.

Williams faces several charges including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

