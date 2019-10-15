Tenn. 15-year-old charged with murder after remains found in river

A Tennessee teenager has been charged with murder after human remains found near a West Tennessee marina were identified.

According to CBS affiliate WREG, human remains found earlier in October at the Riverside Marina have been identified as 20-year-old Baba Said.

Investigators said a 15-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. She and another suspect, 25-year-old Jalen Braden, have been charged in the case.

A boater found the remains on Oct. 6.

According to WREG, Said went missing in July 2019. At the time, authorities issued an alert saying he could be with the 15-year-old and that they could both be in danger.

On July 6, WREG reported the teenager turned herself into police and claimed she met Said and he tried to kidnap her. She claimed Braden picked her up.

On July 9, WREG reported investigators went to Braden's home and found a couch covered with blood stained cushions that hat been moved to the curb. Inside the home, they said they found a cleaning rag and a bottle of bleach as well as additional blood spots in the living room.

Authorities questioned Braden who reportedly told investigators that he and the 15-year-old girl lured Said to the home to rob him. Investigators said Braden claimed he took Said's money and car keys before shooting him in the back of the head. Braden said he then wrapped the victim in garbage bags and threw him in a ditch.

Braden was charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

