Tenn. Assistant DA accused of discussing sexual favors in exchange for help in court

Officials said a Tennessee assistant district attorney was arrested after being accused of discussing reducing criminal charges of defendants in exchange for sexual favors.

William McManus appeared in Washington County General Sessions Court after being charged with bribery of a public servant.

Investigators said they saw McManus arrive at the home of a female defendant who was facing charges.

According to reports, while McManus was at the home, investigators from multiple agencies were able to monitor and record a conversation between McManus and the defendant, who agreed to cooperate with investigators as an informant.

Investigators said McManus made numerous sexual advances toward the informant.

Court documents said McManus then made plans to meet back at the home later that day, and agents monitored his movements on the way to the home.

When McManus arrived back at the home district attorney investigators and FBI agents confronted McManus and read him his Miranda warning.

Johnson City FBI said McManus admitted that he had been involved in a sexual relationship with the informant.

McManus told investigators he had led the woman and other individuals to believe he could assist them in reducing their charges if they would give him sexual favors.

McManus was arrested and his bond is set at $10,000.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

