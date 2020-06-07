Tenn. Attorney General's Office files appeal to stop absentee ballot expansion

The Tennessee Attorney General's Office field three motions against a judge's ruling that allows any Tennessee voter the right to request an absentee ballot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Lyles ruled Tennessee must suspend the absentee ballot requirements, allowing all registered voters the chance to request a mail-in ballot for the August and November elections.

Lyles said the restrictions “during the unique circumstances of the pandemic, constitutes an unreasonable burden on the fundamental right to vote guaranteed by the Tennessee Constitution."

Attorney General Herbert Slatery III announced he is seeking an immediate appellate review and a stay pending of his appeal. Slatery said he hopes to keep the absentee ballot restrictions place stating it would cause, "irreparable harm" and "needless litigation."

