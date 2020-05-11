Tenn. Black Caucus calls for end to providing COVID-19 status to law enforcement

The Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators called on Governor Lee's office and the Tennessee Department of Health to stop sharing names of Tennesseans who have tested positive for COVID-19 with law enforcement officials.

Governor Lee said he will work with the caucus to determine how the process could be altered.

In April, officials sent out letters to Tennessee law enforcement to provide the personal information of COVID-19 cases to their departments. Gov. Lee's administration said the data is being made available so first responders could have the opportunity to better protect themselves.

Chairman Hardaway of Memphis says the information could actually have a “chilling effect” that could keep some people from being tested for COVID-19.

“Our membership has heard from many in the African-American community who are concerned by this release of personal data without their knowledge, as well as many in the Hispanic community who fear possible other uses of the information," Hardaway said. "People feel their constitutional right to privacy is being violated without any warning."

Chairman Hardaway said the Governor has promised to work with the Black Caucus this week to find solutions to the issues and that he is “encouraged” by the quick response from the Lee Administration.

“More thought needs to be given to the effect these practices could have on the many varied communities across Tennessee. That’s why it’s so important to have diverse representation at the table when these issues are being discussed so decisions aren’t being made that could possibly do more harm than good and possibly set us back in terms of much-needed testing," Knoxville Vice-Chair of TBCSL Rick Staples said.

