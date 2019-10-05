Tenn. EMT arrested after pointing gun at door knocking teens

A Nashville Fire EMT was arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at teens who were pulling a prank by door knocking, according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

WTVF reported that the incident happened around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday in Mt. Juliet.

Officers responded to the area and found a group of teens in the road. Police said the teens were knocking on doors loudly and running away. Investigators said 43-year-old Jimmy Robinson, Jr. got in his car to look for them.

When Robinson located them, police said he pulled out a gun and ordered two of the five teens to get out of their vehicle.

Police charged Robinson with two counts of aggravated assault. One teen was charged with trespassing, and 20-year-old James Davison was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Joseph Pleasant, the Public Information Officer for the Nashville Fire Department, issued a statement on Robinson Jr.'s arrest:

“We are aware of the charges against EMT Jimmy Robinson Jr. He is assigned to alternate duty in a non-safety related role pending an internal investigation.

As part of our Civil Service process we will not be able to make a statement on his compliance or failure to comply with any of our OPGs because that could hamper further disciplinary procedures if warranted.

The arrest of EMT Robinson should not reflect on the other more than 1,200 personnel who serve the residents and visitors of Nashville 24/7/365 with pride.”

