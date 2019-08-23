Tenn. House pushes to expel Rep. Byrd over sexual misconduct allegations

The Tennessee House of Representatives voted to refer a resolution to

the Judiciary Committee to expel Representative David Byrd during Friday's special session.

This comes amid sexual misconduct allegations against Byrd.

Byrd has not denied any wrongdoing, but said in part "Conduct over 30 years ago is difficult, at best, to recall, but as a Christian, I have said and I will repeat, that if I hurt or emotionally upset any of my students, I am truly sorry and apologize."

Ultimately, the majority voted to send the resolution to committee for an investigation. From there, the committee will issue a report and then present it when the House reconvenes in January.

A second motion to expel Byrd was brought up by Rep. Gloria Johnson (D -- Knoxville). The House voted to hold that motion.

Byrd was in the chamber while six lawmakers debated his future in the House.

The Waynesboro Republican is accused of assaulting three women when he was a high school basketball coach nearly 30 years ago. We reached up to him after the session as he tried to avoid reporters, but he did not respond to our questions.

