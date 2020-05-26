Tenn. K-9 officer helps in arrest of murder suspect

Tennessee authorities say a police dog helped in the arrest of a man wanted on a first-degree murder charge out of Arkansas.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release that Kevin D. Curry Jr. was arrested early Saturday at a house in Memphis, Tennessee.

Curry tried to escape the house by going out an upstairs window, but was deterred by a K-9 officer.

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force had been searching for Curry, who had been charged in a killing in Crittenden County, Arkansas. The task force looks for fugitives in a handful of Southern states.

