Tenn. National Guard lays down shields during peaceful protest

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -- Community members in Nashville gathered for a peaceful protest at the state capitol Monday night.

The group of activists and local church leaders walked from the Legislative Plaza to the Capitol to stand in front of National Guard troops, Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

One protestor asked members of the National Guard to drop their shields and they did.

The crowd erupted into cheers as the guardsmen laid down their shields and allowed the activists to continue to protest peacefully.

Participants in the protest said it was important for the protest to take place on the steps of the Capitol during the first days of the legislative session.

The groups aim to have lawmakers call off the National Guard and pass legislation that would demilitarize the police.

