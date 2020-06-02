Tenn. National Guard lays down shields during peaceful protest

Community members in Nashville gathered for a peaceful protest at the state capitol Monday night.

The group of activists and local church leaders walked from the Legislative Plaza to the Capitol to stand in front of National Guard troops, Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

One protestor asked members of the National Guard to drop their shields and they did.

The crowd erupted into cheers as the guardsmen laid down their shields and allowed the activists to continue to protest peacefully.

The Tennessee National Guard just laid down their shields upon being requested to do so by peaceful protesters at the Tennessee State Capitol. Life and justice win. This is my Tennessee! pic.twitter.com/aeoroFxWG4 — Jason Powell (@JasonLPowell) June 2, 2020

Participants in the protest said it was important for the protest to take place on the steps of the Capitol during the first days of the legislative session.

The groups aim to have lawmakers call off the National Guard and pass legislation that would demilitarize the police.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.