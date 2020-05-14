Tenn. Volkswagen plant to resume production

Volkswagen says it will resume production at its Tennessee auto plant in phases starting Sunday after a nearly two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus.

The German carmaker announced Wednesday that its Chattanooga facility will require temperature screenings for everyone entering the plant. They will also require that face coverings be worn most of the time and bar visitors at the plant, among other precautions.

The plant halted production March 21 and production and maintenance workers were furloughed April 11.

Volkswagen Chattanooga currently employs about 3,800 people. All production and maintenance workers and contractors will return May 17 on staggered shift start times.

