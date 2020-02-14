Tenn. WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Loise Hogan is a pretty amazing lady. This week, the coast veteran was able to celebrate her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Originally from Tennessee, Hogan grew up on a family farm during the Great Depression, and later decoded for Naval intelligence during World War II.

After the war, she went to college on the GI Bill, and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Business Administration.

Loise Hogan is a pretty amazing lady. This week, the WWII veteran was able to celebrate her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Her husband, Reed, passed away in 1964, leaving Hogan to raise their four children as a single mother.

In 1994, she moved into the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, where she rode out Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

When asked what advice she has for living a long life, she said, “I guess I do all the right things. Stay out of trouble.”

In addition to her four children, Hogan also has seven grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

You can read more about Loise Hogan’s life in this alumni profile from the University of Tennessee: https://bit.ly/370zygl

