Tenn. among states with highest percentage of adults with no natural teeth

(WVLT) -- WalletHub recently released a report on dental health in America.
According to the report, Tennessee is in the top six states with the highest percentage of adults with no natural teeth, and the Volunteer State is 41 for dental health overall.
The top five states with the best dental health were:
Wisconsin
Illinois
Minnesota
District of Columbia
Connecticut
The top five states with the worst dental health were:
Mississippi
Arkansas
West Virginia
Montana
Louisiana
Tennessee is also in the top number of states with the highest percentage of adult smokers, the report said.
Read the full report here.
