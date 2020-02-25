Tenn. among states with highest percentage of adults with no natural teeth

WalletHub recently released a report on dental health in America.

According to the report, Tennessee is in the top six states with the highest percentage of adults with no natural teeth, and the Volunteer State is 41 for dental health overall.

The top five states with the best dental health were:

Wisconsin

Illinois

Minnesota

District of Columbia

Connecticut

The top five states with the worst dental health were:

Mississippi

Arkansas

West Virginia

Montana

Louisiana

Tennessee is also in the top number of states with the highest percentage of adult smokers, the report said.

Read the full report here.

