Tenn. army medic accused of raping, murdering daughter has trial postponed

The trial for a Fort Campbell army medic accused of raping and murdering his nine-month-old daughter has been postponed, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Chris Conway's trial was set to begin on November 18, but has been delayed for nearly a year.

In 2017, a 911 call brought first responders to Conway's home in Clarksville. There, police said they found one of Conway's twin daughters unresponsive.

"Our investigation led us to find that he had sexually assaulted his nine month old daughter. He also put a cord around her neck and she died from those injuries," Jim Knoll, the public information officer for the Clarksville Police, said.

WTVF reported Conway was taken for questioning. "All I know is that I did not sexually assault my daughter. I know that my wife did not do it. I know that I did not kill my daughter and I know my wife did not kill my daughter," Conway told investigators during questioning that was recorded.

According to WTVF, Conway later confessed to police that he raped his daughter and tied a cord around her neck to keep her from crying. Conway's family remains convinced of his innocence and claims the child was tangled in a nearby dehumidifier cord.

The family blamed investigators' negotiating tactics and said Conway's initial statement was the truth. "I think that is the most disgusting thing and absolutely would not do to my daughter and anyone who would do that is the lowest form of life," Conway told detectives.

WTVF reported that a judge granted the motion for a delay as both the prosecution and defense continue to dispute the forensic evidence.

The trial was reschedule for September 2020.

