Tenn. man arrested after attempting to kidnap neighbor's 2-year-old grandson

Johnson City police said a man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly walked into a neighbors yard and attempted to leave with a 2-year-old boy.

According to reports, officers were called to a home to investigate a kidnapping and found Christopher Coffey, 42, attempting to leave the area with the child.

Police said the grandmother told officers Coffey walked into her yard and began playing with her grandson. Coffey allegedly picked up the woman's grandson and refused to give him back to her.

Officers said Coffey was trying to leave the area when they arrived, but police were able to restrain him and safely grab the child.

Coffey was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping. He was transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

