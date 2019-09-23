Tenn. baby abused 'to brink of death' gets new family

A Tennessee baby who investigators said was abused to the "brink of death" by her parents has found a new family, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Baby Addilyn, as the community in Lawrenceburg calls her, was nearly beaten to death in January 2019. Her father, 30-year-old Michael Fisher, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, and her mother, 27-year-old Brooklyn Tidwell, was charged with aggravated child neglect.

Addilyn was taken to the hospital where medical professionals said she had broken bones, internal bleeding and swelling on the brain. Doctors feared she wouldn't survive, but she pulled through and is being cared for by a new family.

WTVF reported that the Woodward family has been caring for Addilyn since she was released from the hospital in March. The Woodwards have officially adopted the 10-month-old girl.

Addilyn is continuing to improve, but WTVF reported her optic nerve was damaged and she remains blind.

WTVF said her parents are awaiting trial.

