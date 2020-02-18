Grandparents caring for grandkids could get money under proposed Tenn. bill

A Tennessee bill proposed by Senator Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) could provide childcare payments to family members in need.

Grandparents, aunts, uncles and other family members who have been given custody of their relative's children could benefit from the bill.

A three-year pilot program would compensate caregivers at half the full foster care even if the child has not been placed in state custody.

Recipients of the assistance would need to meet the following qualifications:

1: The child must be 16 or younger and the relative caregiver must be 21 or over.

2: The child must have been placed in the custody of the caregiver by court order.

3: At least six months have passed since the court order.

4: The child is at risk of entering state custody.

5: The caregiver's total household income does not exceed more than twice federal poverty guidelines.

6: The caregiver must agree to seek the establishment and enforcement of child support, including naming the father unless there is a good reason not to.

7: The caregiver agrees to participate in any programs offered by the department to reduce the risk of the child entering state custody.

The bill was sent to a senate committee in February 2019.

The original proposal suggested a start date for the pilot program be set for January 1, 2020 and run through 2023.

In the house, the bill was returned to the clerk in March 2019.

The bill's future viability remains unclear.

