Tenn. caregiver accused of neglecting, killing elderly woman

Officials said a Tennessee woman was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the 2019 death of a 62-year-old woman.

Eulah Faye Gerecht, 73, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated elderly neglect and TennCare fraud.

Autopsy results ruled the death of Floyd Dean "Dena" Swift a homicide as a result of malnutrition and dehydration.

Officials said Gerecht was Swift's primary caretaker for many years.

Gerecht was indicted by the Robertson County Grand Jury.

