Tenn. man charged with murder after shooting unarmed burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A Tennessee man is behind bars after being accused of killing an unarmed burglar.
The shooting happened Wednesday, Oct. 16, on Mt Moriah Road in West Tennessee.
According to a police affidavit, a man was seen stealing a chainsaw from Mid-South Small Engines.
Witnesses told police Charles Kalb witnessed the theft and shot the unarmed burglar in the back with a sawed-off shotgun as he was running away.
Kalb is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.
