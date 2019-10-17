Tenn. man charged with murder after shooting unarmed burglar

A Tennessee man is behind bars after being accused of killing an unarmed burglar.

The shooting happened Wednesday, Oct. 16, on Mt Moriah Road in West Tennessee.

According to a police affidavit, a man was seen stealing a chainsaw from Mid-South Small Engines.

Witnesses told police Charles Kalb witnessed the theft and shot the unarmed burglar in the back with a sawed-off shotgun as he was running away.

Kalb is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.