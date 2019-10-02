Tenn. company partnering with New Zealand boat manufacturer

An agreement has been reached between Tennessee and New Zealand boat manufacturing companies.

Profile Boats, based in Napier New Zealand, signed an agreement with Excel Boats, based in Obion County, Tenn.

Company officials said the agreement licenses the manufacture and sale of Profile Boats in the United States for distribution into the states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Boats marketed with the Profile Boats name and logo will be allowed throughout North America.

According to officials with the companies, production will begin at the new Excel Boats plant in Union City, Tenn.

