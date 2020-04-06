Tenn. couple celebrates 55th anniversary despite isolation

A Tennessee couple has a wedding anniversary tradition that hasn't changed in 54 years: a night on the town to celebrate another year together. But isolation orders forced the Willis' to get creative for their 55th wedding anniversary.

On April 3, going out was no longer a choice. With Governor Bill Lee sending a strict message to all Tennesseans to stay home and help slow the spread of COVID-19, Buford and Kay Willis found a way to honor the order and their marriage milestone. Both have underlying health issues, so although disappointed, they knew staying home was for the best.

However, their children had different plans. The siblings crafted an at-home celebration complete with a candlelit dinner, fresh flowers, fine china, all set to music from the 1950's. Take-out dinner from the Willis' favorite restaurant made it feel like they were truly out on the town.

Their daughter said every time she refilled drinks or served dinner or dessert, she could hear the happy couple reminiscing about days gone by.

Their last surprise was a photograph book documenting their life together.

Their daughter said, "They had a wonderful time and have continued to talk about it in the days after. Here’s looking to many more wonderful years together."

