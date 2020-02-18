Tenn. death row inmate moved to death watch

A Tennessee inmate scheduled for execution Thursday has been moved to death watch, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

"In accordance with protocol, inmate Nicholas Sutton #89682 was

moved to death watch this morning shortly after midnight," said a TDOC release.

Death watch is part of standard procedure for death row inmates during the three day period prior to their execution.

Sutton will be under 24-hour surveillance in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber.

Sutton, who is from Jefferson County was convicted of murdering an acquaintance in 2010.

Sutton received the death sentence after stabbing a fellow inmate to death in 1985.

Sutton's lawyers argue that he should be spared due to his changed behavior while behind bars.

"Nick Sutton has gone from a life-taker to a life-saver. Five Tennesseans, including three prison staff members, owe their lives to him,” a petition states.

