Tenn. doctor suing woman for negative Yelp review

A Tennessee doctor has refiled a lawsuit against a woman who reportedly left a negative Yelp review against him.

WTVF reported that the attorney for Dr. Kaveer Nandigam of Nandigam Neurology in Murfreesboro has refiled a $25,000 lawsuit against a woman a week after the attorney voluntarily dropped the first lawsuit.

According to WTVF, the woman's review said: "This "Dr's" behavior today was totally unprofessional and unethical, to put it mildly. I will be reporting him to the State of TN Medical Review Board and be filing a formal complaint. How this guy is in business is beyond me. Since when did they start allowing Doctors, to throw a complete temper tantrum in front of Patients and slam things when they get upset? He does not belong in the medical field at all."

The review has since been hidden by Yelp and can only be viewed under a section that says "reviews for Nandigam Neurology that are not currently recommended."

The woman told WTVF that Nandigam got angry when he realized she was recording her father's appointment by cell phone.

The attorney representing Nandigam, Bennett Hirschhorn, said recording video in a medical office is illegal. "Not only did she put several patients’ privacy at risk by taking videos inside a doctor’s office, but then she posted a retaliatory review when she isn’t even a patient,” Hirschhorn said. “That’s not what the First Amendment is supposed to protect—she’s doing it wrong."

WTVF reported the original suit was filed in November after the woman refused to take the post down. The woman's attorney filed a dismissal, and two weeks after, Nandigam dropped the original suit.

Hirschhorn said this was done to adjust their strategy.

"As Yogi Berra said, 'It ain’t over till it’s over.' We believe our client has been improperly defamed, and intend to take appropriate further legal action. The non-suit is just part of our legal strategy," Hirschhorn told NewsChannel 5 after dropping the original lawsuit.

The new suit asks for up to $25,000 in damages and for the woman to take her post down.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WTVF. All rights reserved.