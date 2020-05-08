Tenn. drug company held in contempt of court after failing to comply with document search

A Tennessee judge has found a drug company in contempt of court for failing to cooperate in a document search in a lawsuit over its role in the opioid epidemic.

According to The Greeneville Sun, Sullivan County Circuit Court Judge E.G. Moody made the ruling this week that Endo Pharmaceuticals failed to do a reasonable search and produce responsive documents in response to the plaintiffs' discovery request.

Moody also wrote that Endo's attorneys made untrue statements in the process. The lawsuit filed by several district attorneys claims multiple drug companies should be held liable under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act due to over-prescribing.

The trial date has been moved to Aug. 17.

