Tenn. father charged with killing baby

A Middle Tennessee father was charged with murder in the death of his five-week-old son, investigators said.

WTVF reported that 21-year-old Gavin Clark was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse after the death of his son.

Investigators in Manchester said Clark was watching the child while his mother was at work. When the mother returned, she noticed something wrong with the child and rushed him to the Tennova hospital in Tullahoma, WTVF reported.

The child reportedly severe head trauma and brain injuries, which led doctors to notify police. WTVF reported that the baby was transported to Vanderbilt where he later died.

Clark is in custody on a $2 million bond.

