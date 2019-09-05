Tenn. father says son was lured to his death through social media

The father of a popular and beloved former White Station football player is speaking out after his son was shot and killed outside a church in Frayser on Labor Day.

The 18-year-old was found dead at a house owned by the church next door. He was a well-liked 18-year-old who played football at White Station High and graduated this year.

Friends we spoke to had nothing bad to say about him. They became alarmed when they saw his white truck at the crime scene.

His name, confirmed by his father, is Jack Luibel.

John Luibel wanted the facts about what happened to his son out to warn other potential victims.

He said his son was lured to the spot through the social app, Snapchat, used by many young people.

Luibel said his son received a lot of messages from someone who may have posed as a female.

The messages lured Jack to pick up the female to go out on a date.

He had just eaten with his cousin. When he got to the location he texted his cousin saying the house looked sketchy, abandoned. He told his cousin if he didn’t contact him in 30 minutes to call the police.

Luibel said two males approached his son’s truck to rob him.

The high school football player fought back. One of the males shot him and took his wallet.

Luibel said his son worked at FedEx and usually had under $100 on him.

He said he doesn’t want anyone else to feel the pain he feels because of the loss of his beloved son.

Police are investigating. Investigators believe someone knows who committed the crime.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

