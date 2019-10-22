Tenn. gun owner indicted after teen killed by 6-year-old brother

A grand jury indicted a gun owner after a 14-year-old was shot and killed by a 6-year-old.

The shooting happened in May in the Parkway Village area. Investigators said the 6-year-old got possession of the unsecured handgun and shot and killed his brother.

Investigators say 20-year-old Tyree Washington, the cousin of the victim, was the owner of the handgun that was kept in a drawer where the boys slept.

Washington was indicted on charges of aggravated child neglect involving serious bodily injury.

