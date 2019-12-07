Tenn. gynecologist sentenced for sexual battery

A Tennessee gynecologist was sentenced to prison on December 6 for sexually assaulting multiple patients, WMC reported.

Gregory Norwood was indicted in April on 12 counts of sexual battery against 12 different women. WMC reported he pleaded guilty in October to one count while the other counts were remanded.

In November 2018, he was suspended from his practice when the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure found him guilty on seven counts of unprofessional conduct. WMC reported he surrendered his medical license in Tennessee.

Norwood was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and he will spend 10 years under supervision after his release. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News via WMC. All rights reserved.