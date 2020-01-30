Tenn. lawmaker introduces legislation to recognize CNN, Washington Post as fake news

An Upper-East Tennessee lawmaker introduced legislation to have CNN and the Washington Post recognized as "fake news."

A resolution introduced by Rep. Micha Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) calls the two news outlets "fake news and part of the media wing of the Democratic Party."

WJHL reported that the resolution also said they are "denigrating our citizens and implying that they are weak-minded followers instead of people exercising their rights that our veterans paid for with their blood.”

“My constituents are tired of fake news, they’re tired of Republicans who don’t fight, so this resolution accomplishes both,” Van Huss reportedly told WJHL.

The resolution was filed on January 29.

Brad Batt, who plans to run against Van Huss for his house seat, said the bill was "a waste of time and taxpayer money," in a statement to WJHL.

