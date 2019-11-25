Tenn. man accused of beating wife found dead

A Tennessee man and former Shelby County corrections officer was found dead after being charged last week with assaulting his wife, WMC reported.

Memphis police said 37-year-old Franklin Burleson was charged with aggravated assault on November 21. An affidavit said his wife was found bloody and face down on I-40 next to a vehicle. WMC reported she had a skull fracture and a puncture wound on her head.

On Saturday morning, just three days later, investigators said Burleson was found dead at the Holiday Inn & Suites on New Brunswick Road.

WMC reported Burleson was a corrections officer from 2012 to 2014 but was fired for use of excessive force.

Police have not announced his cause of death and say they are still investigating.

