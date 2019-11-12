Tenn. man accused of kidnapping, forcing girls into prostitution

A Tennessee man has been accused of kidnapping and forcing girls into prostitution, CBS affiliate WREG reported.

Darrell Hampton, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, trafficking for commercial sex acts, promoting prostitution and aggravated statutory rape.

WREG reported that a 17-year-old girl told police it began on November 8 when Hampton forced her into his vehicle and drover her to a local hotel where he allegedly raped her.

The teen said she and another 18-year-old were reportedly forced to work as prostitutes for the next several days. Hampton was also accused of firing shots at the victims and allegedly told the 18-year-old he would kill her grandmother if she didn't cooperate.

Investigators said on November 11, the 17-year-old was able to get a phone inside a hotel and called her family for help.

Police didn't say how long the other victim was with Hampton before they were rescued.

