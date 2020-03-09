Tenn. man accused of sexual assault at tornado shelter

A Tennessee man has been charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women in a temporary tornado shelter.

According to an affidavit filed in a Nashville court, Cory Sullivan was on a cot near the two women Sunday when he allegedly grabbed their hair and forced them to consume a suboxone strip.

The women sought help from sheriff's deputies at the shelter, and Sullivan was detained. Court records do not list an attorney for Sullivan.

The National Weather Services said a storm system spawned at least six tornadoes last Tuesday, killing 24 people across Middle Tennessee.

