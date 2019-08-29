Tenn. man arrested for animal cruelty after deputies find emaciated dogs

Hawkins County police said a man was arrested Wednesday for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police said they found eight dogs living in their own feces, and one dog that had died.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported on Monday that a warrant had been issued for Benjamin Reece, 35, after the dogs were discovered behind the man's home.

A pregnant blue female pit bull was among the eight dogs found. The other dogs included two male pit bulls, a male and female German Shepard, an Anatolian Shepard and two small pugs.

