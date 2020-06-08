Tenn. man charged after biting off top of Kingsport officer's finger

Kingsport police said a man was arrested after reportedly biting off the top of a police officer's pinky finger.

KPD responded to reports of a drunk person at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Riverbend Drive on Saturday.

Officers said when they arrived they found 36-year-old Alex Jessee sitting in the grass by a playground at the apartment complex.

According to reports, Jessee was "sweating, acting erratically and speaking incoherent thoughts."

Jessee reportedly told officers he owned the property. Property officials told police Jessee did not belong there. Residents of the apartment told police Jessee had been walking around the property claiming he owned the property and acting aggressively.

Police said Jessee began acting aggressively when officers began questioning him. A search revealed a fixed blade and pocket knife in Jessee's pockets.

According to KPD, Jessee actively assaulted officers at the scene after continued efforts to detain him.

During the incident, KPD said Jessee bit the top of an officer's left pinky finger off, stole the officer's taser and used it on the officer before biting the officer's arm.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital. Jessee was arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Jessee was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, vandalism and public intoxication.