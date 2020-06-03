Tenn. man reels in 103 lb. blue catfish

A Tennessee man says he wishes his friends were there when he reeled in a 103-pound blue catfish from the Nolichucky Resivoir in Suck Creek Saturday night.

According to TWRA, David Anderson nearly broke the state record with the catch which was previously set at 112 pounds with a fish caught in the Cumberland River.

“Fishing is more than catching for me," said Anderson. "It’s my church. It’s my go-to place. It’s my get-away, where I gather my thoughts.”

Anderson says the monster fish wasn't easy to pull out of the water.

"It was like I was walking a dog and then it would walk me!” he said.

After weighing the fish on certified scales, Anderson released the giant fish.

“At this point, I just wanted to let it go. You just don’t see them this big and I was concerned,” said Anderson.

In a Facebook post about the catch, TWRA said, "Everyone at TWRA loves a good fish story. Like David Anderson we believe it’s about more than catching. Mike Jolley, Region III Reservoir Biologist stated, 'This is more than just a big fish. This near-record fish illustrates the potential for many of our reservoirs across the state. Tennessee offers great fishing opportunities and we hope people are enjoying these resources."

